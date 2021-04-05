ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

ISS astronauts relocate the Crew Dragon spacecraft
Start: 05 Apr 2021 09:45 GMT
End: 05 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
SPACE - NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, undock Crew Dragon Resilience from the forward port of the station's Harmony and dock to the space-facing port to make room for the docking of Crew Dragon Endeavour set to launch on April 22.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - NASA TV live coverage begins
1029GMT - Undocking
1115GMT - Docking
