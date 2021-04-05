ADVISORY ISRAEL-ELECTION/CONSULTATIONS-PROTESTS --UPDATED DETAILS

Protesters gather outside president’s residence in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM - After staging protests in front of court where Netanyahu’s corruption trial took place, protesters move to the president’s residence where President Reuven Rivlin is holding consultations with parties on prime minister nomination, two weeks after Israel held its fourth election in two years and amid political crisis.

