ADVISORY ISRAEL-ELECTION/CONSULTATIONS-PROTESTS --UPDATED DETAILS

Protesters gather outside president’s residence in Jerusalem
Start: 05 Apr 2021 09:05 GMT
End: 05 Apr 2021 09:31 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: AS ON 0922GMT WE ARE LIVE WITH ANTI-NETANYAHU PROTESTERS OUTSIDE PRESIDENTIAL RESIDENCE.
==
JERUSALEM - After staging protests in front of court where Netanyahu’s corruption trial took place, protesters move to the president’s residence where President Reuven Rivlin is holding consultations with parties on prime minister nomination, two weeks after Israel held its fourth election in two years and amid political crisis.
TIMINGS
0905GMT - PRO-NETANYAHU PROTESTERS OUTSIDE PRESIDENTIAL RESIDENCE
0922GMT - ANTI-NETANYAHU PROTESTERS OUTSIDE PRESIDENTIAL RESIDENCE
