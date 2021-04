ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

British PM Johnson chairs Downing Street briefing on COVID

Start: 05 Apr 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 05 Apr 2021 17:00 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Downing Street COVID-19 briefing with his Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance. Johnson is expected to confirm plans to relaunch international travel and open sections of the economy after announcing a mass testing programme earlier on Monday.

