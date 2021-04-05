ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 1052-MOZAMBIQUE-INSURGENCY/PALMA -- GRAPHIC CONTENT

Soldiers patrol and survey damage on streets of Palma
PALMA, MOZAMBIQUE - Soldiers covering bodies on street, as military survey the damage and destruction after the attack on Palma by Islamic State-linked insurgents, which began on March 24.
