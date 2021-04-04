ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE

Pope Francis leads Easter Mass and Urbi et Orbi adddress

Start: 04 Apr 2021 07:45 GMT

End: 04 Apr 2021 10:20 GMT

VATICAN - Pope Francis leads Easter Mass at the Vatican and an Urbi et Orbi (message to the city and the world) address.

SCHEDULE:

0800-1000GMT Easter Sunday Mass

1000-1020GMT Urbi et Orbi (message to the city and the world) address

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com