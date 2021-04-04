ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE

Pope Francis leads Easter Mass and Urbi et Orbi adddress
Start: 04 Apr 2021 07:45 GMT
End: 04 Apr 2021 10:20 GMT
VATICAN - Pope Francis leads Easter Mass at the Vatican and an Urbi et Orbi (message to the city and the world) address.
SCHEDULE:
0800-1000GMT Easter Sunday Mass
1000-1020GMT Urbi et Orbi (message to the city and the world) address
Location: Vatican City
