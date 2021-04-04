ADVISORY JORDAN-SECURITY/STATEMENT

Jordan FM Safadi to give statement on Prince Hamza

Start: 04 Apr 2021 13:15 GMT

End: 04 Apr 2021 14:15 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE AN OFF AIR SIGNAL OF JORDAN TV

==

AMMAN, JORDAN – Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi is expected to give a statement on the king's half-brother Prince Hamza bin Hussein, a day after Jordan's military told Hamza bin Hussein to halt actions targeting "security and stability" in what people familiar with the matter said could be related to a plot to destabilize the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: JORDAN TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jordan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com