ADVISORY JORDAN-SECURITY/STATEMENT

Jordan FM Safadi to give statement on Prince Hamza
Start: 04 Apr 2021 13:10 GMT
End: 04 Apr 2021 13:32 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE AN OFF AIR SIGNAL OF JORDAN TV
AMMAN, JORDAN – Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi is expected to give a statement on the king's half-brother Prince Hamza bin Hussein, a day after Jordan's military told Hamza bin Hussein to halt actions targeting "security and stability" in what people familiar with the matter said could be related to a plot to destabilize the country.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE JORDAN
DIGITAL: NO USE JORDAN
Source: JORDAN TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jordan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com