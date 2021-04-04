ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 7098-JORDAN-SECURITY/STATEMENT

Jordan Deputy PM says prince has links with 'foreign parties

Start: 04 Apr 2021 13:48 GMT

End: 04 Apr 2021 13:54 GMT

AMMAN, JORDAN – Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that King Abdullah's half-brother and former crown prince, Prince Hamza, had been liaising with foreign parties over a plot to destabilise the country and had been monitored for some time.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JORDAN

DIGITAL: NO USE JORDAN

Source: JORDAN TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jordan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com