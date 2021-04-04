ADVISORY ENVIRONMENT-EAGLE/LATVIA

View of eagle with her eggs as she waits for partner's return

Start: 04 Apr 2021 03:34 GMT

End: 04 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

DURBE – Female eagle Milda faces tough choice after her partner Raimis failed to return to the nest and stopped providing food. Milda, sitting on three eggs, cannot do the job alone, incubation or heating of small cubs cannot be combined with forage. Although Raimis’ return to the nest cannot yet be ruled out, his absence indicates that the bird is either dead or seriously injured.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: LATVIAN FUND FOR NATURE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Latvia

Topic: Oddly Enough

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com