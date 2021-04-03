The Parisians beaten 1-0 at home by The Great Danes

Lille strolled past PSG with a 1-0 win on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. PSG were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Lille lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Nimes. Following today's result, PSG are in 2nd place, with 63 points from 31 matches, while Lille sit in 1st, with 66 points from 31.

The Great Danes scored first, with Jonathan David giving Lille the lead in the 20th minute. The score at half time was 0-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For PSG, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Julian Draxler and Rafinha, came on for Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Moise Kean and Idrissa Gueye. Lille replaced Tim Weah, Burak Yilmaz and Domagoj Bradaric with Jonathan David, Renato Sanches and Jonathan Ikone.

The referee booked from PSG Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Neymar, Abdou Diallo and Kylian Mbappe and from Lille Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo and Benjamin Andre. Both teams also had a sending off, with Neymar (2 yellow cards) for PSG and Tiago Djalo (2 yellow cards) for Lille.

Lille and PSG will next play away to Metz and Strasburg respectively.