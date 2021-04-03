Its all even at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, after Lens draw 1-1 with The Kids

Lens were held to 1-1 draw by Lyon down on Saturday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Lens were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Strasburg whilst Lyon were beaten 4-2 in the previous match against PSG. As things stand, Lens are in 5th place on the table and has 49 points while Lyon sit in 4th with 61 points after 31 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Lens fought back the second half, with Jonathan Clauss giving Lens the lead, 65 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Lucas Paqueta equalised for Lyon, 81 minutes in and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Lens, Ismael Boura, Clement Michelin, Simon Banza and Tony Mauricio, came on for Bruno Guimaraes, Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Tino Kadewere and Maxwel Cornet. Lyon brought on Maxence Caqueret, Mattia De Sciglio, Islam Slimani, Rayan Cherki and Melvin Bard, to replace Bruno Guimaraes, Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Tino Kadewere and Maxwel Cornet.

The referee booked Steven Fortes, Florian Sotoca and Clement Michelin from Lens. Lyon had the worst of it though, with Bruno Guimaraes, Memphis Depay and Mattia De Sciglio seeing yellow, and Islam Slimani then sent off with a red.

Lyon and Lens will next play at home to Angers and Lorient respectively.