ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-MORNING -- UPDATED END TIME

Security at U.S. Capitol on morning after deadly car ramming
Start: 03 Apr 2021 12:51 GMT
End: 03 Apr 2021 14:06 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Security tightens around the U.S. Capitol complex the morning after a deadly car ramming, the worst security threat at the Capitol since the deadly riots of January 6.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com