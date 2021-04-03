ADVISORY BRITAIN-PROTESTS/ --UPDATED DETAILS

Anti-police protests take place in London

LONDON - Day of anti-police protests take place with Black Lives Matter, Extinction Rebellion and Kill The Bill groups expected to take part.

1154GMT - Aerials of protesters gathering in central London (UK POOL)

