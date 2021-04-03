ADVISORY BRITAIN-PROTESTS/ --TIME APPROX

Anti-police protests take place in London

Start: 03 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE EXPECTED TO SWITCH BETWEEN AERIALS AND GROUND SHOT.

==

LONDON - Day of anti-police protests take place with Black Lives Matter, Extinction Rebellion and Kill The Bill groups expected to take part.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Protesters to start gathering

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com