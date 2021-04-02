ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY NEWSER

Updates on Capitol Hill situation

Start: 02 Apr 2021 19:15 GMT

End: 02 Apr 2021 20:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings wDescriptionere locked down, with a heavy police presence, on Friday, a Reuters eyewitness said, while Capitol police said they were responding to reports that a motorist had tried to run down two officers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com