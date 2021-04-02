ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY NEWSER

Updates on Capitol Hill situation
Start: 02 Apr 2021 19:15 GMT
End: 02 Apr 2021 20:15 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings wDescriptionere locked down, with a heavy police presence, on Friday, a Reuters eyewitness said, while Capitol police said they were responding to reports that a motorist had tried to run down two officers.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com