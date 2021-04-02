ADVISORY TAIWAN-TRAIN/

At least 36 people killed after train derailed in tunnel
Start: 02 Apr 2021 09:39 GMT
End: 02 Apr 2021 09:56 GMT
==EDITORS NOTE, QUALITY AS INCOMING==
HUALIEN, TAIWAN – At least 36 people were killed and some 70 remain trapped in wreckage after a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday when it apparently hit a truck that slid off a road leading to a nearby construction site.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Taiwan
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com