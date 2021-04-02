ADVISORY TAIWAN-TRAIN/

At least 36 people killed after train derailed in tunnel

HUALIEN, TAIWAN – At least 36 people were killed and some 70 remain trapped in wreckage after a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday when it apparently hit a truck that slid off a road leading to a nearby construction site.

