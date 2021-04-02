ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/JERUSALEM-GOODFRIDAY

Procession along Jerusalem's Via Dolorosa on Good Friday
Start: 02 Apr 2021 07:56 GMT
End: 02 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
JERUASLEM - Christians in Jerusalem hold Good Friday services, and walk in procession along the Via Dolorosa in the Old City of Jerusalem. The procession will take place under Israeli COVID-19 restrictions with a limited number of participants.
