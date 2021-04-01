Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España
ARGENTINA
1.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ
2.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK
3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “L-Gante Rkt” - L-Gante y Papu DJ
6.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra
7.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
8.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza
10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro
CHILE
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “911” - Sech
5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
6.- “Juju Juju” - El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach
7.- “Siempre fine” - Ak4:20
8.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
9.- “Explícito” - Mike Towers
10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza
COLOMBIA
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis
5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
6.- “911” - Sech
7.- “Bichota” - Karol G
8.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo
9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
ESPAÑA
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “911” - Sech
3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda
6.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel
7.- “Ingobernable” - C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo
8.- “No te decides” - Dudi
9.- “Solo” - Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes
10.- “No te enamores (remix)” - Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy
MÉXICO
1.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis
2.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
3.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “Bichota” - Karol G
6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
7.- “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
8.- “Hawái” - Maluma
9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro