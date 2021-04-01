ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY SPAHN

German Health Minister Spahn holds a news conference
Start: 01 Apr 2021 09:02 GMT
End: 01 Apr 2021 10:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference on the start of vaccination at GP practices.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Spahn news conference
SPEAKERS:
Dr Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV)
Gabriele Regina Overwiening, President of the Federal Association of German Pharmacists e.V. (ABDA)
Marcus Freitag, Vice-Chairman of the Federal Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers e. V. (Phagro)
