ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY SPAHN

German Health Minister Spahn holds a news conference

Start: 01 Apr 2021 09:02 GMT

End: 01 Apr 2021 10:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference on the start of vaccination at GP practices.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Spahn news conference

SPEAKERS:

Dr Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV)

Gabriele Regina Overwiening, President of the Federal Association of German Pharmacists e.V. (ABDA)

Marcus Freitag, Vice-Chairman of the Federal Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers e. V. (Phagro)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com