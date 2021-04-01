ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PARLIAMENT

Debate & vote in French Parliament on COVID-19 measures

Start: 01 Apr 2021 06:59 GMT

End: 01 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex presents measures to tackle COVID-19 crisis in the country to lawmakers, followed by a debate and a vote;

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - PM Jean Castex speech

0750GMT - Debate with lawmakers

1000GMT APPROX - Vote and results

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com