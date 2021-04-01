ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PARLIAMENT

Debate & vote in French Parliament on COVID-19 measures
PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex presents measures to tackle COVID-19 crisis in the country to lawmakers, followed by a debate and a vote;
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - PM Jean Castex speech
0750GMT - Debate with lawmakers
1000GMT APPROX - Vote and results
