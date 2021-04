ADVISORY EGYPT-ANTIQUITIES/CONVOY

Royal mummies transported to new home in Cairo

Start: 03 Apr 2021 16:15 GMT

End: 03 Apr 2021 19:30 GMT

CAIRO - Royal mummies are transported from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Egyptian Museum of Civilization in Fustat via convoy in a large event, attended by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Event begins with convoy starting its journey

TIME TBC - Arrival National Egyptian Museum of Civilization

TIME TBC - Sisi gives a speech

