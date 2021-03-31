ADVISORY IVORYCOAST-WARCRIMES/GBAGBO

Ruling on appeal against acquittal of Laurent Gbagbo

Start: 31 Mar 2021 13:20 GMT

End: 31 Mar 2021 14:20 GMT

THE HAGUE - Judges at the International Criminal Court hand down their ruling on a prosecution appeal to overturn the acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo and his former ally Charles Blé Goudé.

