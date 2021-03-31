ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES

WHO issue recommendations on COVID-19, Ebola vaccines
GENEVA - A World Health Organization's advisory panel - the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) - is to present its latest findings on vaccines against COVID-19, Ebola, polio and other infectious diseases after meeting last week.
1000GMT - Briefing starts
Speakers include Alejandro Cravioto, Chair, panel chair, Joachim Hombach, Executive Secretary SAGE, and Kate O'Brien, WHO director, department of Immunization
