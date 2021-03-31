ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES

WHO issue recommendations on COVID-19, Ebola vaccines

Start: 31 Mar 2021 10:06 GMT

End: 31 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - A World Health Organization's advisory panel - the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) - is to present its latest findings on vaccines against COVID-19, Ebola, polio and other infectious diseases after meeting last week.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Briefing starts

Speakers include Alejandro Cravioto, Chair, panel chair, Joachim Hombach, Executive Secretary SAGE, and Kate O’Brien, WHO director, department of Immunization

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com