ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA

Chinese experts hold news conference following release of a WHO report
Start: 31 Mar 2021 06:50 GMT
End: 31 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese experts who participated in a joint mission with a World Health Organisation-led team visiting Wuhan to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic earlier this year, hold a news conference following the release of a WHO report written jointly with Chinese scientists.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com