ADVISORY JAPAN-INDONESIA/

Indonesian ministers give statement with Japanese counterparts in Tokyo

Start: 30 Mar 2021 09:25 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2021 10:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto visiting Tokyo hold 2+2 meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and give a joint statement to media.

