ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA-REPORT

WHO experts brief on Covid-19 origins after Wuhan mission

Start: 30 Mar 2021 14:12 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2021 15:12 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS BRIEFING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE THE FORM OF A ZOOM MEETING

GENEVA - WHO experts who led the mission on Covid-19 origins in Wuhan, China, including Peter Ben Embark, brief media on the report which should be made public on Tuesday (March 30).

1400GMT - Briefing expected to start

