ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY MERKEL

Merkel and Spahn hold a joint newser on COVID-19
Start: 30 Mar 2021 17:45 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2021 18:45 GMT
BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Health Minister Jens Spahn hold a news conference. Germany's vaccination commission is recommending administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot only for men and women over 60 years old in Germany
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com