ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY MERKEL

Merkel and Spahn hold a joint newser on COVID-19

Start: 30 Mar 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2021 18:45 GMT

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Health Minister Jens Spahn hold a news conference. Germany's vaccination commission is recommending administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot only for men and women over 60 years old in Germany

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com