ADVISORY FRANCE-IRAQ/MACRON-KURDS-STATEMENT

Macron and Barzani give statements
Start: 30 Mar 2021 12:55 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2021 13:30 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS THE STATEMENT IS NO LONGER TAKING PLACE.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of Kurdistan region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani give statements after a working lunch at the Elysee palace in Paris.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Macron & Barzani give statements
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com