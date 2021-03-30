ADVISORY EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP-NEWSER --TIME APPROX

Egyptian president Sisi joins Suez Canal officials for briefing
Start: 30 Mar 2021 09:39 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2021 10:10 GMT
SUEZ, EGYPT – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi speaks to officials after movement returns to the Suez Canal following container ship blockage
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE EGYPT - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: NO USE EGYPT - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: EXTRA NEWS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Egypt
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com