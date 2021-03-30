ADVISORY EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP-NEWSER --TIME APPROX

Egyptian president Sisi joins Suez Canal officials for briefing

Start: 30 Mar 2021 09:39 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2021 10:10 GMT

SUEZ, EGYPT – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi speaks to officials after movement returns to the Suez Canal following container ship blockage

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE EGYPT - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: NO USE EGYPT - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: EXTRA NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Egypt

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com