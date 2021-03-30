ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/HONGKONG-CARRIE LAM

Carrie Lam briefing as Beijing announces HK election reform details

Start: 30 Mar 2021 01:20 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2021 02:14 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing as Beijing is expected to announce Hong Kong election reform details.

--

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com