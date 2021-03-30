ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/HONGKONG-CARRIE LAM

Carrie Lam briefing as Beijing announces HK election reform details
Start: 30 Mar 2021 01:20 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2021 02:14 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing as Beijing is expected to announce Hong Kong election reform details.
--
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - News conference begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com