ADVISORY WARCRIMES-CONGO/NTAGANDA

Ruling on appeal of Congolese militia leader Ntaganda
Start: 30 Mar 2021 12:55 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2021 14:00 GMT
THE HAGUE - Judges at the International Criminal Court will hand down a judgement on the appeal lodged by former Congolese militia leader Bosco Ntaganda against his conviction and 30-year-sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Hearing due to start
