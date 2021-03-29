ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Tedros, Michel briefing on international pandemic treaty

Start: 30 Mar 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2021 09:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the of the World Health Organization (WHO), and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel brief media on a proposal for an international pandemic treaty.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Tedros, Michel briefing

