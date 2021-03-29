ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-FRANCE BORDER -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Spanish police check for COVID negative tests at French border

Start: 30 Mar 2021 07:00 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE TO BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY

==

LA JONQUERA - Police check for negative COVID-19 tests as Spain requires people arriving by land from France to present a negative COVID-19 test amid rising numbers of French arrivals and an uptick in Spain's coronavirus rate.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com