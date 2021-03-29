ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-FRANCE BORDER -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Spanish police check for COVID negative tests at French border
LA JONQUERA - Police check for negative COVID-19 tests as Spain requires people arriving by land from France to present a negative COVID-19 test amid rising numbers of French arrivals and an uptick in Spain's coronavirus rate.
