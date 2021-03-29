ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/USA-MINNESOTA -- PROFANE SPEECH/GRAPHIC IMAGES EXPECTED

Trial of Derek Chauvin begins with opening arguments

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, begins with opening arguments. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

