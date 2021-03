Ships stranded in Suez Canal to resume once Ever Given moved

Start: 29 Mar 2021 07:40 GMT

End: 29 Mar 2021 07:40 GMT

FAYED, EGYPT - Ships stranded in Suez Canal to resume once Ever Given moved

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Egypt

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com