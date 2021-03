Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

Start: 29 Mar 2021 03:52 GMT

End: 29 Mar 2021 03:54 GMT

SUEZ, EGYPT - The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

