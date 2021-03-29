ADVISORY EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP --TIME APPROX

Egyptian TV shows latest developments on ship blocking canal
Start: 29 Mar 2021 13:16 GMT
End: 29 Mar 2021 14:09 GMT
SUEZ, EGYPT – A massive container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Monday, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a huge backlog of ships.
