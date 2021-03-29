ADVISORY CHINA-XINJIANG/

Chinese government holds news conference about Xinjiang
Start: 29 Mar 2021 01:28 GMT
End: 29 Mar 2021 03:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese government holds a news conference on Xinjiang, amid a Chinese backlash over Western accusations of human rights abuses in the western Chinese region that have seen some foreign retail brands assailed by Chinese consumers.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT - news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com