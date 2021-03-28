ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE-PALMSUNDAY

Pope Francis holds mass on Palm Sunday

Start: 28 Mar 2021 08:15 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2021 10:04 GMT

VATICAN - Pope Francis holds mass on Palm Sunday at the Vatican with a limited number of faithful as strict coronavirus restrictions remain in place over the Easter period

SCHEDULE:

0830-1020GMT - Mass followed by Angelus

