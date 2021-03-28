ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE-PALMSUNDAY

Pope Francis holds mass on Palm Sunday
Start: 28 Mar 2021 08:15 GMT
End: 28 Mar 2021 10:04 GMT
VATICAN - Pope Francis holds mass on Palm Sunday at the Vatican with a limited number of faithful as strict coronavirus restrictions remain in place over the Easter period
SCHEDULE:
0830-1020GMT - Mass followed by Angelus
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: VATICAN MEDIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Vatican City
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com