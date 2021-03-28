ADVISORY --CANCELLED -- USA-RACE/PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY/NEW START TIME

Protests on national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence

Start: 27 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED - MONITOR FOR EDITS **.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - Protesters hold demonstrations on national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com