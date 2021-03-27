ADVISORY MYANMAR-POLITICS/ARMY-ANNIVERSARY

Myanmar marks Armed Forces Day with a parade

Start: 26 Mar 2021 23:12 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2021 01:30 GMT

NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR - Myanmar celebrates the 76th commemoration for the foundation of the national army during World War II to fight against the Japanese Imperial Army with a military parade in a show of force. Myanmar's powerful military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb. 1, usually delivers a speech to mark the occasion.

SCHEDULE:

2315GMT - Parade starts

0100GMT - Myanmar's military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers speech

