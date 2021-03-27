ADVISORY EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP-NEWSER --POSSIBLE ONLY/updated source

Suez Canal Authority newser on grounded Ever Given ship

Start: 27 Mar 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2021 13:30 GMT

-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CHANGE OF SOURCE TO SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY AND LIVE EVENT IS POSSIBLE ONLY, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES--

SUEZ, EGYPT – News conference by head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, to discuss progress to unground the Ever Given ship stuck in the canal since Tuesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Egypt

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com