ADVISORY EARTH-HOUR/FRANCE

Eiffel Tower turns black for Earth Hour

Start: 27 Mar 2021 19:11 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2021 20:11 GMT

PARIS - France's iconic Eiffel Tower turns off its lights to mark Earth Hour, celebrated annually worldwide to encourage saving electricity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT Eiffel Tower lights turn off

2030GMT End of Earth Hour

