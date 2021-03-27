ADVISORY EARTH-HOUR/FRANCE

Eiffel Tower turns black for Earth Hour
Start: 27 Mar 2021 19:11 GMT
End: 27 Mar 2021 20:11 GMT
PARIS - France's iconic Eiffel Tower turns off its lights to mark Earth Hour, celebrated annually worldwide to encourage saving electricity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change.
SCHEDULE:
1930GMT Eiffel Tower lights turn off
2030GMT End of Earth Hour
