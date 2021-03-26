ADVISORY USA-RACE/PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protests on national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence
Start: 27 Mar 2021 17:00 GMT
End: 27 Mar 2021 18:00 GMT
NEW YORK CITY, NY - Protesters hold demonstrations on national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence.
SCHEDULE:
1700GMT New York
1700GMT Atlanta
1800GMT San Francisco
1800GMT Washington DC
1900GMT Los Angeles
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBC
DIGITAL: TBC
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com