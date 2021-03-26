ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-VACCINE--UPDATED

Brazil's Butantan Institute expected to announce COVID vaccine

Start: 26 Mar 2021 11:00 GMT

End: 26 Mar 2021 11:59 GMT

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – The Butantan Institute is expected to announce the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that could be used to help flatten the pandemic curve.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Event starts

SPEAKERS:

- Sao Paulo's Governor, Joao Doria

- Sao Paulo's Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn

- Director Of Butantan Biomedical Research Institute, Dimas Covas

