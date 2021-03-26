ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Climate change protests in Paris

Start: 28 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Climate change activists, NGOs, youth protest to denounce the lack of ambition of France's environment bill to be discussed at the parliament on Monday (March 29).

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Protest in Paris begins Place de l'Opéra

