COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Marzo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSMAR 26
26 de Marzo de 2021

Climate change protests in Paris

Start: 28 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Climate change activists, NGOs, youth protest to denounce the lack of ambition of France's environment bill to be discussed at the parliament on Monday (March 29).

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Protest in Paris begins Place de l'Opéra

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters