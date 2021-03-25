Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España
ARGENTINA
1.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ
2.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK
3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “L-Gante Rkt” - L-Gante y Papu DJ
6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
7.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra
8.- “Animal” - Maria Becerra y Cazzu
9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza
10.- “Bichota” - Karol G
CHILE
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “911” - Sech
5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
7.- “Juju Juju” - El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach
8.- “Explícito” - Mike Towers
9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza
10.- “Siempre fine” - Ak4:20
COLOMBIA
1.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
2.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis
3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
6.- “Bichota” - Karol G
7.- “911” - Sech
8.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo
ESPAÑA
1.- “911” - Sech
2.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
3.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel
4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
6.- “Ingobernable” - C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo
7.- “No te enamores (remix)” - Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy
8.- “Solo” - Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes
9.- “Antes” - Anuel AA y Ozuna
10.- “Tú me dejaste de querer” - C. Tangana con La Húngara y Niño de Elche
MÉXICO
1.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis
2.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
3.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
4.- “Bichota” - Karol G
5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
6.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
7.- “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
8.- “Hawái” - Maluma
9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro