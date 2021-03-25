COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 25 de Marzo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/TECH

Por
REUTERSMAR 25
25 de Marzo de 2021

Social media heads testify on online 'disinformation'

Start: 25 Mar 2021 18:33 GMT

End: 25 Mar 2021 21:32 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify at remote joint hearing of U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee's Communications and Technology and Consumer Protection and Commerce subcommittees on "misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters