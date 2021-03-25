ADVISORY GREECE-ANNIVERSARY/INDEPENDENCE

Greece holds a military parade to mark its independence
Start: 25 Mar 2021 07:42 GMT
End: 25 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
ATHENS, GREECE - Greece holds a military parade to mark the bicentenary anniversary of its independence. Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly, to attend and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside parliament before the parade commences.
SCHEDULE:
0720GMT - Wreath laying ceremony at parliament
0800GMT - Military parade
