ADVISORY COLORADO-SHOOTING/SUSPECT

Colorado shooting suspect appears in court
Start: 25 Mar 2021 14:15 GMT
End: 25 Mar 2021 15:15 GMT
THIS LIVE IS CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.
BOULDER, COLORADO - The suspect in the Boulder, Colorado supermarket shooting appears in court.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com